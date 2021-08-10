Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen shares hilarious snap of daughter Clemmie’s reaction to telling off Clemmie on one of Amanda’s nine children

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen joked about her daughter Clemmie’s “ingenuity” after telling her not to walk through the door in her dirty shoes.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen opens up about sweet moment she met husband Clive

Sharing a snap of her little girl smartly posting her shoes through the window before climbing through the window herself, Amanda captioned the snap: “Do not come through the door with those mucky shoes! “It’s all in the interpretation.* Gotta love her ingenuity. #breakingandentering." She added a laughing crying emoji to the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda and Owen share nine children

Her fans were quick to praise her quick-thinking youngster, with one writing: “A very determined Clem! Doing what she’s told Amanda….. she’s such a character,” while another added: “Just what I would have done as a child x.”

Amanda enjoyed a lovely day with her daughter, as the pair also found wild raspberries growing and picked them to bring them home. Sharing snaps of Clemmie with their findings, she wrote: “Well pleased with what I found whilst chasing the cows back to the pasture.” In a clip, Clemmie said: “The most perfect raspberry… yummy, very yummy!”

MORE: All you need to know about Adam Henson's idyllic farm

MORE: Amanda Owen latest family photo has fans saying same thing

Amanda later revealed that they had made tasty puddings with the raspberries, and captioned the snap: “Ta da ! What to do when you haven’t got a great weight of berries as most were eaten whilst foraging. Cranachan. Heather honey, toasted oatmeal, soft cream cheese, brown sugar & cream & wild raspberries with @glenfiddichwhisky for big un’s & vanilla for lil un’s.”

Clemmie found a work around!

Amanda and her husband Owen share nine children, Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four. The children all pitch in on the farm, where the family care for 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.