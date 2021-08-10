Kara Tointon completely transforms into Kate Middleton in The Windsors West End play Stars of TV show The Windsors have hit the West End

Kara Tointon has returned to the West End world with her latest role in the new adaptation of TV spoof, The Windsors. For her role as the Duchess of Cambridge in The Windsors: Endgame, the former EastEnders star has undergone an incredible transformation.

In the first images from the production - which kicked off this week at the Prince of Wales theatre - Kara makes an uncanny Kate as she takes on a starring role in the show.

The 38-year-old joins Harry Enfield, who plays Prince Charles, and Crystal Condie as the Duchess of Sussex, as well as Tracy-Ann Oberman as the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Windsors: Endgame is a soap-style parody of the lives of the royal family. The cast also includes Eliza Butterworth and Sophie-Louise Dann, Matthew Cottle and Tom Durant-Pritchard.

Kara takes on the Duchess of Cambridge in The Windsors play

Written by the creators of the Channel 4 TV show, George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, the very tongue-in-cheek comedy pokes light-hearted fun at the monarchy by turning the likes of Prince Charles, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall into caricatures of themselves.

Meanwhile, creator Bert recently explained the decision to not include the Queen in the series. "I think they thought it best to steer clear of the Queen and George and I agreed," he told the BBC.

The play kicked off this week at the Prince of Wales theatre

"She's a hugely respected figure, even among people in Britain who aren't at all monarchist. We were very happy to let her be. As the play shows, there are plenty of other people to take the mickey out of. Some characters are more fantastical than others."

He added: "I've tried to build in references to recent events, like when Harry announced he's to publish his memoirs next year. But things change so often that not everything can stay in."

