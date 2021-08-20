All of the costumes and clues for The Masked Singer season six so far Check them out here...

The Masked Singer is taking things to a whole new level in season six! The highly-anticipated series returns with new costumes and format changes with a two-night premiere on FOX on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 September.

MORE: The Masked Singer US announces major change ahead of season six

Judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger will be back, along with host Nick Cannon. But what do we know about this year's contestants?

So far, only six out of twelve have been revealed. Check them out - and the clues we know about them - below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Caitlin Jenner was unveiled on the last season of The Masked Singer

Mallard

Mallard certainly knows how to make an entrance! In the show's teaser trailer, they can be seen walking down a red carpet before sharing one of their precious feathers with a fan.

Who will Mallard turn out to be?

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer US stars families: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more

Hamster

How cute is Hamster? In the teaser, they can be seen playing basketball with people dressed in the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they also wear a pair of bejewelled headphones suggesting an interest in music. Interesting...

How cute is Hamster?

Cupcake

Cupcake is clearly someone who commands attention! In the trailer, they swoop in on a scooter before stopping to take a selfie, which quickly racks up likes. Could they be a social media star?

We like the look of Cupcake

Dalmatian

Is Dalmationa dancer, or is that just to throw us off? In the trailer, they can be seen interrupting a ballet class with their modern dance moves. Could the '1' on their jersey be significant?

Who do you think Dalmation is?

Banana Split

It looks like we're getting another duo this year! Banana Split is seemingly a partner team, and our first thoughts are they're a couple rather than anything else. The teaser shows them toasting champagne before shooting money guns. At one point, the camera focuses on the word "Bill" - we wonder if this could be important...

What power couple could Banana Split be?

MORE: Jenny McCarthy teases exciting news about The Masked Singer US ahead of new season

Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts isn't featured in the trailer, but has been teased on The Masked Singer's official twitter account. Their clip didn't reveal much, but with a name like Queen of Hearts, we're expecting someone huge...

Who do you think Queen of Hearts is?

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.