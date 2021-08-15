Jenny McCarthy teases exciting news about The Masked Singer US ahead of new season The Masked Singer returns on 11 September – and we can't wait

The Masked Singer US is back on TV in just a few weeks time, and fans are looking forward to guessing which new celebrities will be hiding behind the masks.

And over the weekend, judge Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter to tease some exciting news ahead of the new series.

The TV favourite shared a number of posts from The Masked Singer US's official account to give away some clues for some of the new candidates.

VIDEO: Re-watch Caitlyn Jenner on The Masked Singer

These included a star who is "baking crazy" and another who is a "royal Masked Singer".

Jenny later shared a full preview of the show, which featured a number of clues concerning the new contestants.

Fans were quick to comment on the clues, with one writing: "I just can't wait," while another guessed: "I think it's a social media star," in reference to the baking clues. A third added: "I'm so ready for the news series."

Jenny McCarthy teased some exciting news about The Masked Singer US

The Masked Singer US is returning on 22 and 23 September for a two-night premiere, and there's a new change this season.

Like before, the sixth series will feature two groups of contestants - Group A and Group B - who will perform during alternate weeks.

However, instead of coming together once there are just eight contestants left, they will compete among their groups for a place in a two-person final.

Jenny McCarthy is back for the new series of The Masked Singer US

The winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B to be crowned the winner for the first time ever.

Explaining how the change will affect the show, executive producer Craig Plestis told Entertainment Weekly: "It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale].

Fans can't wait for the return of The Masked Singer US

"But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment."

Showrunner James Breen added: "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

