Inside Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh's own breathtaking garden Take a look at the TV star's impressive outdoor space here...

Alan Titchmarsh is one of Britain's best-loved gardeners and television presenters, so it's no surprise that the latest series of his ITV show, Love Your Garden, has gone down a treat with viewers.

MORE: Meet Love Your Garden star Alan Titchmarsh's family

The programme sees the horticultural expert travel across the country to transform the outdoor spaces of local heroes and deserving individuals into idyllic retreats.

But what does Alan's own garden look like? Despite his many years on TV, Alan rarely features it in his shows, but recently gave fans a glimpse inside. Take a look below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alan Titchmarsh tends to his roses in his stunning Hampshire garden

Alan and his wife Alison live in a gorgeous Grade-II listed Georgian farmhouse in Hampshire, which features a sprawling green space that Alan has spent many years transforming.

MORE: The Rich Brothers' top tips to keep your garden looking beautiful this summer and beyond

MORE: Meet Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh's wife

Last year, he virtually opened the gates to his garden for the first time in support of the National Garden Scheme to help raise funds for charities during the coronavirus pandemic. As you would expect from the country's leading gardening expert, Alan's outdoor space is absolutely breathtaking.

Alan has created a beautiful outdoor space at his Hampshire home

Described on the site as a "romantic English garden", it features a beautiful wildflower meadow that provides a haven for bees and other wildlife and magnificent water features, such as ponds and fountains.

The garden also has both a large greenhouse and shed

Throughout the garden, roses and topiary are mixed together with ornaments and rare plants to create a picturesque space that seems like it was almost plucked out of the pages of a romance novel.

MORE: Alan Titchmarsh reveals he was forced to have knee surgery after gardening took its toll

The expansive garden also has elegant garden sculptures, as well as a greenhouse, which is home to a plethora of plants and vegetables, and a shed full to the brim with Alan's garden tools and accessories. The space is completed with neatly manicured lawns and tree-lined paths.

Speaking about his stunning creation, Alan told the National Garden Scheme: "Our gardens are the ultimate reality – created by man with the help of nature they offer us an anchor in times of turmoil, never more so than this year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.