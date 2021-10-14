This Derry Girls fan favourite is starring in a big new drama - and it sounds brilliant We can’t wait for this!

Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is set to star in Screw, Channel 4's big new ensemble drama set in a busy men's prison - and we can't wait to watch it!

The six-episode drama from Killing Eve writer Rob Williams will focus on Jamie's character Rose, a 21-year-old trainee officer who starts a job at Long Marsh Prison. Despite her street smarts, the prison might prove to be a challenge for her.

Jaime is joined by Love Actually and His Dark Materials actress Nina Sosanya, who plays prison officer Leigh, a woman who has devoted her whole adult life to the prison but is hiding secrets that could cost her more than her job.

Other cast members include Line of Duty's Faraz Ayub, I May Destroy You's Stephen Wight, Game of Thrones' Ron Donachie, and King Gary's Laura Checkley.

The show's synopsis reads: "Inspired by the creator's experience of working and volunteering in prisons, this series brings us a view of incarceration unlike any other. "Through a vibrant and multi-layered cast of characters, Screw tackles contemporary stories head-on – but always cut through with comedy, irreverence and heart."

It's safe to say we are intrigued!

Derry Girls is Channel 4's hit sitcom

Derry Girls fans will also be pleased to know that the hit Channel 4 sitcom started filming for its third series in September after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sadly, it looks like the third series will be the last as Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee, recently released a statement saying: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase.

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us."

