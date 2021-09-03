The Masked Singer US announces shocking new twist for season six The FOX show returns to screens in just a matter of weeks

Listen up, The Masked Singer fans because we've got some huge news on the FOX show's upcoming season.

Season six will see Nick Cannon return as host, alongside Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger who make up the detective playing panel.

However, there will be a new addition to the panel - the Take It Off Buzzer. Find out more about the surprise elimination twist below...

WATCH: See The Masked Singer season six promo!

The way the buzzer will work is that at any point in the show if one of the show's panelists think they're certain they know who is behind a mask, they can press the buzzer for the chance to win two points, helping them on their way to the Golden Ear Trophy.

If they guess correctly, not only do they get the points, the contestant has to unmask and will immediately be eliminated. However, if the guess is wrong, the mystery singer will stay in the competition while the panellist loses two points and will have to face an "absolutely humiliating" penalty - although viewers will have to tune in to find out what it is!

"The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, 'I know who it is,' but we wanted to put them to the test," executive producer Craig Plestis told Entertainment Weekly.

Are you looking forward to season six of The Masked Singer?

It's not the only change viewers can expect when the show returns to screens with its hotly-anticipated two-night premiere on 22 and 23 September 2021. Back in August, it was revealed there will be a major restructuring of the show's format in the upcoming season.

Like before, it will feature two groups of contestants - Group A and Group B - who will perform during alternate weeks. However, instead of coming together once there are just eight contestants left, they will compete among their groups for a place in a two-person final. In other words, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B to be crowned the winner for the first time ever.

The first six costumes for the season were recently revealed, and including a bejewelled Hamster and a rather regal looking Mallard. It's expected that more costumes will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Fans will also be treated to a 30-minute sneak peek at the new season on FOX on Sunday 12 September at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

