Kaley Cuoco opens up about heartbreaking gift that left her in tears Just an aww moment

Kaley Cuoco, amid her booming acting career, has always been one to take out time for the many loves of her life - those being her adorable pets.

Her dogs have always been special to her, and she shared a moment with her fans that reminded her of one she'd lost.

On her Instagram Stories, Kaley posted a picture of herself in her pajamas holding a mug with a picture of her dog, Norman, on it.

She wrote on the picture, "Thank you @cuddleclones for this sweet gift. Gave me so much joy when I returned home. And a few tears thinkin of the boy!"

She also added a "woof!" sticker and a "good morning" mug on it, along with a dog emoji after her message.

The mug was a reminder of the beloved dog, who'd passed away earlier this year after having been with her for 14 years.

Kaley revealed how the mug made her emotional thinking of Norman

Kaley was incredibly attached to Norman, to the point that she even named her production company after him, Yes, Norman Productions.

She'd shared pictures of the heartbreaking moment when she'd lost her pet, including photos of the two of them cuddling and adoringly looking at each other.

In the caption, she wrote, "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years.

"Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart," punctuating the message with some heartbreak emojis.

The actress shared her heartbreak over losing her companion

Since then, however, Kaley and her husband, Karl Cook, have opened up their home to many more lovely animals, including a mastiff they recently adopted.

She posted a picture of her and her husband hugging the dog they named Larry, and also added several more of him having integrated himself into the household routine perfectly.

