The new The X Factor? Simon Cowell announces new talent show - and shares first look Walk the Line is coming to ITV this Autumn

Simon Cowell is set to return to screens this Autumn with an exciting brand new ITV talent show set to replace The X Factor.

Last month, the music mogul called time on the programme which was once a staple of Saturday night television and on Tuesday it was announced that he has a brand new competition series in the works titled Walk the Line.

Joining Simon on the new format, which will debut on ITV and ITV Hub later this year, is Maya Jama, who has been named as host. Find out more below...

WATCH: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

Taking to Instagram to gush about exciting new presenting gig, the Glow Up host and Celebrity Juice panellist shared a snap of herself and Simon from what looks like the grounds of his Malibu mansion and wrote: "GOOD NEWS GANG. From watching talent shows made by this man growing up to hosting one myself on big bloody ITV is honestly a dream.

"I don't wana [sic] get all deep on here but the journey has been a mad one & I am so so grateful for the opportunity and excited for this next chapter."

As for Simon, he will be taking on his familiar role as judge for the competition series, which will see musical acts take the stage in a bid to win a life-changing prize pot of £500,000. Those joining Simon on the panel are still to be announced.

Maya shared a sneak peek of the new series to Instagram

The twist in the series sees the top two performers from each episode decide whether to settle for a cash prize and walk away or physically 'Walk The Line' and risk it all to stay in the competition.

If they choose to stay, they'll progress to the next show and go up against a new set of performers. The cash-out prize grows every night, meaning the risk of staying in the competition increases. We can't wait to watch!

The X Factor last aired in its original format in 2018

Back in August, it was revealed that The X Factor had been shelved after 17 years following steadily declining viewing figures. The show, which launched the careers of the likes of Leona Lewis, One Direction, JLS and Little Mix, launched in 2004 and last aired in its original format in 2018.

In 2019, Simon brought the one-off series The X Factor: Celebrity to screens with Megan McKenna crowned the winner. The series was then halted in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An ITV spokesperson has confirmed that there are "no current plans" for another season.

Simon's other huge ITV talent show, Britain's Got Talent, was likewise indefinitely postponed in 2021 but is expected to return to screens next year.

