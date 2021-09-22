Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui shares lovely friendship with fellow cast mate

Sid Siddiqui has shared his sweet friendship with fellow Gogglebox star Dave Griffiths after the pair tweeted each other about Sid’s delightful garden!

Sharing a photo of his garden on social media, Sid wrote: “Love this time of year in my garden #tranquil," to which Dave replied: “Gardens lovely Sid, must be a pleasure to sit outside.” Sid retweeted the message to his own followers, adding: “Thank you Dave, Shirley, Mrs S and I love spending time in the garden love to see plants and flowers blooming I think the weather lately has helped a lot.”

Sid and Dave previously enjoyed some banter on Twitter after Dave shared a snap of himself looking unrecognisable with a goatee after using an app filter on Twitter, writing: "I feel like a fraud, what I meant was shaving my head it's an app that shows what you would look like bald, they just throw the goatee in for fun, the funny thing is you all think I'm already bald #Gogglebox... great."

Sid then replied to her tweet, writing: "That’s good advice, shave your head and grow a beard, I am going to do that when my hair falls out soon, I guess if you grow your beard long enough you could train it to sit on top of your head like a hair bun."

Dave complimented Sid on his garden

Fans are delighted to see the show return to our screens once more, although the new series has been bittersweet as show regulars including Andy Griffiths, Pete McGarry and Mary Cook very sadly away in the last year, and their families have opted out of continuing to take part in the show.

Speaking to Daily Star, the show's executive producer Victoria Ray said: “We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

