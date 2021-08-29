Savannah Guthrie gets fans talking with latest work decision as she returns to Today The NBC star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie is one of the most in-demand TV journalists and even when she's not working – she is!

MORE: Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to co-star as fans are left in tears

The Today star and her co-host Hoda Kotb both took a week off work at the end of August, but fans were left confused after they returned early.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared pictures of herself hosting outside in the garden alongside Hoda, who appeared to be at her home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on Today

"It was so nice to see you and Hoda back this morning covering everything going on. It seems like you both may have cut vacation short and if so, a sincere thank you!" one wrote, while another commented: "I thought Savannah and Hoda were off this week. Maybe they were called back early to cover the news. Also the studio is being renovated so might as well work from home. She is doing a great job."

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

A third added: "Why aren't you in the studio, are you leaving?" A fourth remarked: "Guessing your time away was cut short. Hope you can enjoy the rest of your weekend."

Savannah Guthrie returned early from her break to host Today with Hoda Kotb

While Hoda and Savannah were away, Today was hosted by other members of the team including Sheinelle Jones and Tom Llamas.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show for exciting new venture

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional update following major career news

Savannah has spent a lot of time working from home over the summer holidays so that she can spend extra time with her young children Vale, seven, and Charles, four.

The doting mom recently posted a picture of herself reading the autocue as her children sat and played behind her.

Savannah is a popular host on Today

Savannah and Charles recently made a surprise appearance on Today as their mom marked her tenth year working on the show. The star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

READ: Savannah Guthrie bids goodbye to Today legend in emotional post

MORE: Savannah Guthrie fights back tears for incredibly happy reason

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

The TV star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.