Gogglebox star inundated with congratulations after welcoming new family member

Former Gogglebox star Mica Ven has been inundated with messages of congratulations after becoming a grandmother for a second time.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news that her daughter had given birth to a baby boy named Amir Santana.

© Mica Ven/Instagram Mica shared an adorable post showing her grandson's tiny feet

Posting an adorable video of the hairstylist playing with her grandson's tiny feet, she penned in the caption: "Don't mind me, I'm just round here enjoying Granternity leave from work with the youngest member of the Gang.

"Blessed & grateful beyond measure to have our 2nd grandchild. He's beautiful, he's healthy and I'm gonna try my very best as his Granny to remember he's not actually mine. (But that didn't work with Koko so let’s just say he’s MINE)."

© Photo: Channel 4 Mica and Marcus with Sachelle and Shuggy

She continued: "Welcome to this crazy world Amir Santana. You'll grow up to be well respected & well protected in these streets.

Signing off the post, Mica wrote: "MamaLuv."

The star's comments section was soon flooded with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congrats guys. Those tiny feet," while another added: "Congratulations to all of you. So very precious."

© Photo: Channel 4 Marcus and Mica left Gogglebox in December 2022

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, who recently welcomed her first baby, also commented on the post, writing: "Perfect little toes. Congratulations."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

Mica's exciting family news comes almost a year after she and her husband Marcus Luther left the Channel 4 show in December 2022.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram in a statement that read: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last five years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it's been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it's time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

© Photo: Instagram The couple announced their exit on Instagram

"To everyone that has tuned in and sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.

"To the amazing cast, you'll forever be our G'box brothers & sisters 4life."

The reality stars have been busy since leaving the show, with Mica making an appearance on the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef.

© Production Mica Ven is taking part in the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef

She announced the exciting news on Instagram back in June. Sharing a snap showing Mica in the MasterChef kitchen while donning the iconic apron, she wrote: "Guess what Gang…. You can find me in the Masterchef kitchen this year."

Mica, who made it to the semi-final during the latest episode, has been a big hit with viewers of the show. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans praised the star, with one person writing: "Mica is just making me laugh so much #CelebrityMasterChef," while another added: "Mica is my fav so far."