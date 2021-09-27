Did Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly and Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano date? Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children went out to Heddon Street Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on ITV with Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek, and we can't wait to find out what to expect as a previous series revealed that Gordon's daughter Tilly, 19, has gone on a dinner date at his London restaurant, Heddon Street Kitchen, with Gino's son Luciano.

In the episode, the events took place as Luciano checked up on his dad Gino, who had been involved in a nasty accident whilst travelling through Mexico. Whilst FaceTiming each other, Luciano teased his dad, asking: "Do you know who I'm with?' before showing a smiling Tilly sitting next to him.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children go on a date

Gordon, who was sat next to Gino, quickly reacted, and grilled his daughter: "What the hell? Tilly! What are you doing, Matilda?!" He later told her: "You didn't tell me you were going to dinner with Luciano," to which Matilda cheekily replied: "Oh sorry I must have forgot."

Fred then made things a little bit more uncomfortable for the chef, by revealing that "it's okay to kiss on the first date, if you feel the urge, you've got to do it".

"Mamma mia!" replied an incredulous Gordon. Despite going on a dinner date, it seems things didn't work out for the couple and have since decided to remain good friends. Back in November 2019, when reports began to circulate about Tilly and Luciano's blooming romance, Gordon's eldest daughter went public on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Seth Mack.

Tilly captioned the sweet snap with a simple black heart emoji, and her famous family were quick to joke on her post. Sister Holly,19, wrote: "Someone tell Luci", seemingly referring to Gino's son, while dad Gordon sternly added: "Wtf…" Beneath Gordon's post, big brother Jack, also 19, added: "@gordongram interrogation time."

