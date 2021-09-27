Endeavour: Viewers are saying the same thing about season eight finale The latest series has looked at the difficulties Endeavour Morse has faced

Endeavour season eight concluded on Sunday night, with Thursday rushing to aid Endeavour, who finds himself in a life-threatening situation. Following the episode, fans took to Twitter, with many saying the same thing about the drama.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: “I am very aware that I go full fangirl with #Endeavour, but it is honestly my favourite TV show. It is written so beautifully and the inbuilt tragedy is just heartbreaking. We know what happens to Morse. We know he lives a life unfulfilled, but we root for him. Perfection.”

Another fan added: “As beautiful a series as ever. I'm saddened that it's over so soon. Once again, Shaun Evans encapsulated Morse perfectly. It is so beautiful to see him slowly evolving into the Morse that Thaw gave us, the Morse we all know and love. Thank you.”

Viewers were also loving the reference to John Thaw, who originated the role of Morse. In the final moments of the episode, as Endeavour points out that the weather is “beginning to thaw”. Speaking about the line, one person wrote: "Beginning to Thaw"...well, that's me welling up #Endeavour." Another added: “'Beginning to thaw.’ #Endeavour is one of the greatest and most engaging series on British television. And if you’re a fan of Morse, the little Easter eggs are an endless pleasure. This last episode was one of the best of the whole series.”

A third person added: “It’s beginning to thaw - if this is the last ever episode of #Endeavour then that’s a pretty genius line.” ITV has yet to confirm another series of the hit show - but watch this space!

