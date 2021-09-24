Call the Midwife release FIRST photo of Christmas 2021 special The countdown to Christmas is on!

Call the Midwife has released their first image from the upcoming Christmas special - much to the delight of their fans!

With the special episode fast approaching, it looks promising that the beloved period drama will once again be at the forefront on this year's Christmas TV guide.

WATCH: Call the Midwife is filming the Christmas special

The picture itself features Daniel Laurie, who stars as Reggie, and Leonie Elliott (Lucille). "We have questions...," the caption on the official Call the Midwife Instagram account reads.

"Reggie... are those pyjamas you're wearing... in snow?? Does that snowman have pointy ears? How adorable is Lucille in green!!

"Of course, we're not going to tell you what happens in this episode, except to say that our own lovely Lucille has a LOT to prepare for… We are all very proud of this year's Christmas episode, and just can't WAIT for you to see it!"

The message concluded: "Call the Midwife returns with a new seasonal special for Christmas 2021, and Series 11 in 2022 xx #callthemidwife #christmas."

Call the Midwife shared this snap on their social media accounts

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I hope Lucille and Cyril are having a Christmas wedding, love them both." Another remarked: "Whoohoo. Can hardly wait for it. And I am certain it will be absolutely brilliant. Well done to everyone for all the hard work and (still) pandemic precautions and bringing us some warmth and familiarity over Christmas."

Production for series 11 is well underway and UK fans can expect its return in January 2022, shortly after the airing of the Christmas special.

Back in April, Stephen shared an update on filming with his fans. In the clip posted on social media, Stephen, who plays Dr Turner, says: "Can you believe it? Back on set again and we're filming the series..." before being interrupted by co-star Cliff Parisi, who is wearing a full Santa get-up. He said: "And it's Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone!"

Chatting to the camera, Laura Main added: "We're back! We're filming series 11, and series ten has just aired so it's an unusual situation, we're not normally airing and filming at the same time but what a boost... All of the comments we've seen, it's just wonderful to read."

