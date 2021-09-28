Blake Shelton sent this surprising text to Ariana Grande over The Voice rumors Blake was not impressed!

Ariana Grande has revealed what Blake Shelton texted, following rumors that her popularity on The Voice left bosses considering firing the 45-year-old country star.

The singer joined the hit NBC show this season, and she has become a huge hit with fans.

But amid rumors that NBC are now talking about ousting Blake - who has been on the show for years - Ari took to social media to reveal what exactly Blake said to her, and it looks like their fun on-screen relationship is just as true off-screen.

"Thanks a lot Ari," the sarcastic text read, alongside a link to the story. "Thanks a [expletive]' lot."

Ari shared the screengrab at the end of a photo dump, hiding it from anyone who didn't scroll through all of her pictures.

The story claimed that show bosses wanted to shake the series up, perhaps even as soon as the next season, thanks in part to the popularity of Ari, 28.

Ari shared the text Blake sent her after the rumors emerged

The Voice returned on 20 September for Blake's 21st season; Ari replaced former judge Nick Jonas for her first season while Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend also returned for their eighth and sixth seasons, respectively.

Fans have seen Blake and Ari build a fun rapport, with the Thank U Next singer calling him "Grandpa".

Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of season 20, and the young singer had been mentored by Blake, making it his eighth win and the coach with the highest number of wins.

The two have become good friends

Blake previously won with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). He also won with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

Blake also took to the stage during the finale, as did his fiancee - and ex-mentor - Gwen Stefani.

Gwen and Blake met on the show and they married in 2021 during an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.

