Who is DWTS' JoJo Siwa's girlfriend? Everything you need to know They are crazy about one another

JoJo Siwa is currently making history as the first competitor dancing in a same-sex couple on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, and away from the dancefloor, she has a special someone in her life too.

The Dance Moms star, 18, is in a relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, 18, and regularly shares photos and videos with her on social media. But who is JoJo's real-life squeeze and what do we know about her?

WATCH: Inside JoJo Siwa's very colorful home

When did JoJo start dating her girlfriend?

JoJo and Kylie are clearly head-over-heels for one another if her Instagram is anything to go by. They've only been dating since the beginning of 2021 but the teen has already declared she's in love with Kylie.

JoJo gushed about her after only a month of dating when she shared a tribute to her partner and wrote: "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"

They were actually friends for a year before things became romantic and JoJo said: "Since then I have been the happiest I have ever been."

JoJo and Kylie were friends before things turned romantic

Kylie feels the same about JoJo

Their relationship is far from one-sided as Kylie loves to confess her adoration for JoJo too. After they went from platonic to more, Kylie updated fans with an Instagram post which read: "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. Here's to one month with my favorite human. i love you sharky."

JoJo was encouraged to come out as gay by Kylie

Talking on the Jimmy Kimmel Show not long after she revealed her sexuality, JoJo said it was with Kylie's encouragement that she had the confidence to come out.

Kylie encouraged JoJo to come out

"The day after I posted on TikTok, I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend," she explained. "The day after I posted the Born This Way TikTok, and we were just talking about it, and talking about all of the love that came in and we were both like, 'Technically, I still hadn't confirmed it,'" she said. "And I was like, 'I kind of want to post this picture - with the 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' t-shirt - on my real story.' And she was super encouraging. She was like, 'Do it!' I was like, 'Alright!' And I did it."

Where is Kylie Prew from?

The athletic teen - who is a keen basketball player who played Varsity in high school - resides in Los Angeles now, but she was born in Key Largo, Florida. Like JoJo, Kylie is a talented singer. Her father is American but her mother is Australian, and she has a twin sister too.

