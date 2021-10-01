Cody Rigsby to make Dancing with the Stars history after devastating health announcement One for the history books!

Dancing with the Stars' hopeful Cody Rigsby has confirmed he will be dancing live on Monday's episode with his professional partner - but from their own separate living rooms.

MORE: DWTS' Amanda Kloots inundated with support after heartbreaking tribute to late husband

Cody and his partner Cheryl Burke have both tested positive for COVID-19 and were absent from Monday's second live show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cheryl Burke reveals she will be dancing remotely with Cody Rigsby

Now however the pair have confirmed they will appear for week three but in completely separate rooms.

Cheryl has also been training the Peloton instructor remotely.

MORE: Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba

"I'm feeling okay," Cody told Good Morning America on Friday. "I'm so excited to dance for Britney week on Dancing with the Stars, one way or the other."

"I want to let everyone know that even though my partner and I both have COVID we are both going to dance on Monday," Cheryl, his partner, posted on Instagram.

Cheryl revealed where she will be dancing

"But we will be doing it remote, and from the comfort of our own home. I turned our living room into a ballroom. It's been challenging no doubt, but I am so grateful for the opportunity. This will go down in history. All 30 seasons, never ever have we done anything remotely like this.

"See you there, see you in my living room and on the dance floor."

In the video she revealed she has turned the living room into their own ballroom floor.

In an emotional video on Sunday night, Cheryl revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID. "I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down," she said through sobs. "I just feel like s***, to be quite honest."

The Peloton instructor and his partner were one of the favorites coming out of week one

Four days later, Cody took to social media to reveal he had also contracted the disease.

"Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID19," he shared.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

The pair had a joint score of 48 out of 80

The two now need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The duo received a 24 out of a possible 40 in week one, putting him in a four way tie for ninth place coming out of the first show.

However, the second live episode saw the judges mark them based off rehearsal footage; they scored another 24 out of 40.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Monday on ABC at 8/7c

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.