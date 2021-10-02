Monica Raymund shares behind-the-scenes snap from Law & Order as Chicago Fire star joins series We can't wait!

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund has shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Law & Order: Organized Crime as she joins the series as a director.

Monica has been focusing on directing in recent years, and will take helm of an upcoming episode featuring Christopher Meloni.

WATCH: Gabby Dawson says goodbye to Matt Casey

"Digging for candy shots on set before rehearsal. Directing is fun," she captioned the post, adding: "Killed this darling but still glad I found her."

Monica starred as Gabby Dawson on the franchise series One Chicago for seven years before leaving unexpectedly at the end of season seven.

She made a one-off appearance in season eight, and has not ruled out the possibility of returning although her character is now in Puerto Rico helping with volunteer efforts.

As a director, Monica has worked on Law & Order SVU and FBI, and most recently directed an episode of her hit Starz drama Hightown.

Monica revealed she was directing for Law & Order: Organized Crime

Set in Cape Cod, the series follows the actress's character Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent who discovers a dead body and immediately links it to the local drug trafficking operation in the local area. Jackie, however, is also an addict, and she finds herself caught up in the local opioid crisis and organized criminal activity.

Monica is still friendly with her One Chicago co-stars and in July shared a rare selfie which Miranda Rae Mayo loved.

Miranda, who joined the series and worked alongside Monica for several years, commented with a series of emojis, including a Queen's crown, fire and prayer hands.

Monica was on the show for seven years

Monica's picture saw her leaning down in front of the camera, with her tousled hair framing her face. Rocking a bare face with no make-up, Monica captioned the post: "If I be waspish, best beware my sting."

"I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world," she said at the time of leaving.

"It feels surreal. I've given six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit like a dismemberment. I miss them terribly. But I have the opportunity to start the next chapter of my life and I'm very much looking forward to that."

Hightown season two returns to Starz on 18 October

