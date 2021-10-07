Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati gets fans talking with special reunion picture

Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati has shared a fun reunion picture with her former One Chicago co-star Torrey DeVitto.

The two hit up their local ice cream shop on Thursday and Marina shared a sweet snap of them at the city's branch of La Michoacana Premium Official. "Ice cream queens!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "I like sugar a lot" and "this place is a sugar palace."

WATCH: One Chicago: Crew from Fire, PD and Med attend the Bears game

"YOUR FRIENDSHIP IS THE CUTEST," commented one fan as another shared: "It's the friendship for me!!"

Torrey previously starred in Chicago Med, one of the three One Chicago series, and her and Marina have been close pals for years.

In June they visited Antigua together to celebrate Torrey's birthday. "Day 1's itinerary: Dance till you drop," Marina captioned a series of snaps of the two in the island resort, as well as pictures of them out on a boat and enjoying champagne and cake.

"Vacation pod," Torrey later shared on Instagram along with a montage of pictures of the pair drinking cocktails and relaxing in the shallows of the cool blue waters.

Torrey starred as Dr. Natalie Manning in the long-running drama and Med star Nick Gehlfuss revealed that the loss of her character is going to "affect" Dr Will Halstead in ways fans can't even imagine.

"You can't avoid all that history, he told HELLO!. "You never know what may happen in the future, if a character is not dead they can return in some form. But he will be affected - if and when he gets into a new relationship."

Marina, meanwhile, is still on PD and her character Kim Burgess is in the middle of a devastating return to work after being kidnapped and attacked at the end of season eight.

Torrey recently left Med

As season nine continues, her former fiance Adam Ruzek has been seen staying with Burgess on her couch and helping to take care of her daughter Makayla.

He has been attempting to "strike a consistently supportive and yet not overbearing balance," star Patrick John Flueger shared, admitting it's a new side of Ruzek that Patrick shares he is happy to see.

"Ruzek has more to live for, more responsibilities and that's more affecting him," he said.

Marina's chracter has been in an off-and-off again romance with Ruzek

"Ruzek really wants to step up and he's realizing that being in the police isn't all there is.

"That was a big part of his life and he wanted to succeed in the job. Every time he jumps out of the car he is doing the best by the people he is trying to protect. But I think he is finally taking a step back - especially after what happened to Kim and him stepping up with Makayla.

"He sees what is important now."

