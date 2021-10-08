Gogglebox star Giles shocks viewers with revelation about career

Gogglebox viewers were surprised during season 15 of the hit show, when it was revealed that Giles Wood, a fan favourite of the series who stars alongside his wife Mary, retired at the age of 21!

While watching a documentary about coronavirus at the height of the pandemic, Mary said: "We'll just have to get herd immunity, it can't kill everyone," to which Giles replied: "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement." Looking surprised, Mary joked: "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse."

Giles revealed he retired aged 21

Fans were surprised by the revelation, with one writing: "Giles from gogglebox retired at 21. How? Why? Where?" Another added: "Haha #lockdown is getting the better of Mary, she's way more triggered by Giles than usual. 'You retired at 21 Giles.'" A third person asked: "What the hell did Giles do to be able to retire at 21?"

Jenny and Lee have been having fun in lockdown

Mary and Giles are firm fan favourites, and Mary previously opened up about why they affectionately call one another 'nutty'. Chatting to The Daily Star, she explained: "We call each other 'nutty' because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly, Giles has multiple personality disorders so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic."

Mary has also previously revealed that she has a "zero-tolerance policy" on swearing. Speaking to the Guardian in the past, she said: "There’s so much on telly, I don’t want it in my own cottage. Giles swears occasionally because he's always having minor accidents. Our children turn on him and tell him off. Poor Giles."