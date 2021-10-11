Scenes From a Marriage: everything you need to know about Jessica Chastain’s love life Her husband’s family has a long and noble history in Italy

There’s no doubt that Jessica Chastain is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Since her breakout role in The Help, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, the actress has fronted countless blockbusters - and now stars in HBO’s new drama series Scenes From a Marriage.

MORE: All you need to know about Jessica Chastain's new drama Scenes From a Marriage - including its UK release date

While Jessica’s onscreen marriage is explored over the course of the five-part miniseries, less is known about her real-life relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the emotional trailer for HBO's new miniseries

Who is Jessica Chastain married to?

Jessica is married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, whom she started dating in 2012.

Gian Luca works in high-fashion and is an executive for the Italian lifestyle brand Moncler, which specialises in skiwear. Prior to that he was the director of public relations at Armani. With Gian Luca’s career background and Jessica’s impeccable style, the pair make quite the fashion power couple!

MORE: Jessica Chastain makes a stunning transformation in the glammest metallic dress

MORE: Everything you need to know about Ridley Road star Tamzin Outhwaite's love-life

Gian Luca is also an Italian count of the Passi de Preposulo noble family, a family name that dates all the way back to 973!

Jessica and Gian Luca at a soccer game in 2019

His family owns a stunning 17th-century Villa Veneta called Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is located just outside of Treviso, Italy.

When did the pair marry?

The couple married in June 10, 2017 at his family's estate in Carbonera, Italy, and hosted a number of stars including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramirez.

MORE: Ridley Road: Viewers are all doing the same thing after episode two of the BBC drama

But marriage wasn’t always on the cards for Jessica. She told the Wall Street Journal in 2018: "When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in,

"And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating."

Jessica and Oscar Isaac in Scenes From a Marriage

The happy couple now reside together in New York with their two children, born in 2018 and 2020.

What is Scenes From a Marriage about?

The five-part series is a remake of the Swedish original from the 70s and stars both Jessica and Oscar Isaac as husband and wife Jonathan and Mira. The show follows the couple as their marriage begins to fall apart.

Directed by Hagai Levi, co-creator of The Affair, the series explores the "depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple", according to the synopsis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.