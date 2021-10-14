Hollington Drive faces viewer complaints after penultimate episode

Hollington Drive aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday evening as viewers edged closer to finding out the truth behind Alex's disappearance and possible murder. But it seems that some fans were growing increasingly uninterested in the ITV drama and took to social media to air their thoughts.

MORE: Hollington Drive: Is it based on a true story?

One person tweeted: "Third episode of #HollingtonDrive, I feel like I'm only watching this now to find out who did it, what a weird programme." A second wrote: "#HollingtonDrive it's simply silly, I wish I had not started to watch it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Hollington Drive - official trailer

Meanwhile, a third said: "Thought I'd try to give #HollingtonDrive another go but omg, they're all so awful and it's all so slow; I'm losing the will to live."

However, others were more complimentary of the four-part drama. Another fan wrote in defense of the programme's "unlikeable" characters: "I'm clearly the only one enjoying this. I get the people aren't nice, but lots of people aren't as I imagine.

"Cracks appear under stress. People lie. Many care more about appearances than truth. Do we just dislike how uncomfortable it makes us feel? #hollingtondrive."

MORE: Where was Hollington Drive filmed? Details

MORE: McDonalds and Dodds announces major news about season three – and welcomes Outnumbered star

Are you watching the ITV series?

The third episode of Hollington Drive saw Theresa and Helen continue to feel pressure as they attend a vigil for Alex while also trying to resume normal life – all the while wondering if their respective children could be responsible for what happened.

The series is written by British screenwriter Sophie Petzal, who is best known for creating the Irish crime drama Blood which stars Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar, and although it is not based on true events, Sophie took inspiration from real family dynamics when writing the show. She told ITV: "I'm obsessed with family dynamics.

"I should say that me and my sister have a very different relationship to Helen and Theresa! But, of course, you take things from your own experiences all the time, things like childhood dynamics that live on into adulthood."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.