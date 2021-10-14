Strictly star forced to pull out just a day after Robert Webb's exit One more couple won't be heading to the dancefloor this weekend

Just one day after Robert Webb announced that he has to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to heart issues, another star has revealed they won't be dancing this weekend.

DISCOVER: Why has Robert Webb left Strictly? His terrifying heart condition and recent operation revealed

In a social media post, Ugo Monye, who is dancing with Oti Mabuse, revealed that he will have to sit out this weekend's show because of "historical" issues with back pain. In a Twitter thread, he explained: "Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly releases audio from hidden mics - and one pro sounds tearful

"Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!"

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals surprise friendship with Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant

READ: Strictly's Johannes Radebe reveals sad reason behind social media silence in emotional post

He added: "I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week.

"Gutted Oti & I won’t be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck & will be cheering them on from home!"

Ugo wowed fans during Movie's Week

Thankfully for the rugby ace's fans, it sounds like he is planning a return to the competition the following weekend, rather than making a permanent exit.

During last Sunday night's results show, he and Oti revealed that they would have been dancing the Viennese Waltz and we are gutted that we won't be seeing this. Get well soon Ugo!

MORE: Dianne Buswell speaks out as partner Robert Webb quits Strictly

DISCOVER: Who is Strictly star Ugo Monye's wife Lucy Monye? All you need to know

Robert left fans devastated fans on Wednesday when he announced that he would have to permanently pull out of the competition.

He said in a statement that he believed he was "fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule" but had realised that he had "bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery."

He added: "I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.