Dianne Buswell expecting 'bittersweet' weekend following Robert Webb's departure

On Wednesday, Robert Webb devastated fans when he announced that he would have to depart from this year's Strictly Come Dancing because of his heart condition.

On Friday, his professional partner Dianne Buswell took part in an Instagram Q+A and one fan asked her about whether she was looking forward to returning to the studios following Robert's exit. Alongside a photo of the couple performing their jaw-dropping tango, the pro dancer responded: "It's going to be bittersweet! I'm going to find it hard not being able to dance as I love performing for you all sooo much."

She added: "But on the other hand I'm happy Robert is resting and recovering and I'm also really looking forward to cheering on the others x."

She also let slip that the pro challenge was returning this year, as she shared a snap of her in the car on the way to compete.

The pro challenge sees the dancers attempt to set a Guinness World Record, usually involving complicated dance steps, and Dianne said she was more motivated than ever hoping to do well for "Team Dirb".

Robert broke the news that he was having to pull out of Strictly on Wednesday, owing to having had open heart surgery in 2019.

Dianne spoke fondly of her former partner

"Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery," he explained.

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Shortly after the announcement, Dianne paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram, writing: "Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves, Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

The dancer will be taking part in this year's pro challenge

Robert isn't the only celeb who will be absent from this weekend's show, as rugby star Ugo Monye has also had to pull out due to existing back pains.

Fortunately, however, his departure will only be for this week, and we can expect to see him strutting his stuff soon.

"Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show," Ugo explained in a statement. "I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals."

He added: "I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week.

