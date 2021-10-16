Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates major achievement with partner Sara Davies The star danced the Tango with Sara Davies

Fans have been blown away by performance after performance from Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing and one of the major moments on Saturday night was Aljaz Skorjanec and Sara Davies' tango.

The Dragons' Den star performed to Por una Cabeza in a sultry performance which started in black-and-white, before highlighting her beautiful purple dress. The couple smashed the performance and won unanimous praise from the judges, aside from the star's head placement. When it came to the scores, the pair managed to net themselves 36/40, but then Claudia Winkleman had some amazing news for Aljaz.

"Aljaz, that is your highest Tango score the whole time you've been on Strictly Come Dancing," she informed him.

The Slovenian pro was over the moon to get the scores, as he enthused: "It took me nine years to get four nines for a Tango. Get in!"

Sara was nearly left speechless by the amazing results, and she could only state that she was "blown away".

Aljaz was stunned by the results

Aljaz's previous highest score for the tango was a 35 which he scored in his first series with Abbey Clancy, with who he went on to win the competition. Could Sara about to repeat this?

It's been a big change for Aljaz this series as his wife Janette Manrara departed the show in order to present on sister show It Takes Two.

The couple embraced after the high scores

And during his first appearance on the show, Janette ended up teasing him, as she cautioned: "I have to do a little disclaimer here really quickly.

"I am not allowed favourites, I am treating you exactly the same as I am treating everybody else, Aljaz." Aljaz then chuckled, prompting Janette to add: "He still can't believe it."

