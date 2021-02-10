The View's Meghan McCain sparks fan reaction with brand new hair The 36-year-old hit back at one critic

Meghan McCain debuted a new hairstyle this week during her appearance on The View – but it seems to have divided fans.

The 36-year-old co-host – who is the oldest daughter of the late politician John McCain and his wife Cindy – showcased a high ponytail in a series of snapshots shared on Instagram, with her blonde locks appearing considerably longer than usual.

And while her fun and flirty look proved a big hit with the majority of her fans, one took to Twitter with a less-than-kind remark, People reports.

WATCH: Meghan McCain shares sweet video of baby Liberty to celebrate her 3 month birthday

"Meghan's natural hair grew really fast," one viewer wrote, along with laughing emojis.

The tweet didn't go unnoticed by the star, who clapped back: "Can a [expletive] experiment with extensions and hairpieces? It's the pandemic. I don't have that much to entertainment anymore."

Meghan showcased her new hair on Instagram Stories

Meghan's fans were also quick to come to her defence. "Do whatever you want, it's your hair on your head. You wanna dye it turquoise and shave half of it off? Do you. You wanna be a blond bombshell? Do you. You wanna add or remove extensions? Do you," one commented.

No doubt Meghan's loved ones have given her new look their seal of approval.

She has been married to husband Ben Domenech since November 2017, and in September 2020 the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Liberty.

Meghan said her daughter is "always staring" at a portrait of John McCain

In a touching Instagram post shared at the weekend, Meghan revealed that her daughter is "always staring" at a portrait they have of Meghan's beloved dad John, who passed away from brain cancer in August 2018.

In a moving statement shared after his passing, heartbroken Meghan said: "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning.

Meghan pictured with her late father

"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things.

"All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love."

