Courteney Cox shares unexpected Friends reunion in epic new video with Melissa Barrera

Courteney Cox was reunited with an iconic Friends star on Wednesday - the New York building where her character lived.

The actress filmed a spoof spot with her Scream 5 co-star Melissa Barrera, with the In The Heights actress, 31, crossing the street to the apartment where Courteney's Friends character, Monica Geller, lived throughout the series.

WATCH: Courteney Cox's Friends spoof with Scream 5 co-star Melissa Barrera

Courteney then appeared and asked her where she was going, to which Melissa claimed she was "going home".

"Oh, you're going home. Hm, that's weird. I don't think that's your home," Courteney replied, adding: "Listen, I'm actually really happy that you joined the Scream cast, but this is not OK. This is off limits."

"Come on, Court," Melissa replied as Courteney insisted: "There's only so much. Go back to the Heights."

"Some things are off limits," Courteney captioned the video, to which Melissa commented: "But... I'll be there for you," referencing the sitcom's iconic theme song.

"For someone who loves binge watching FRIENDS every night, I love content like this," commented one fan as another joked: "Didn't you move to Westchester?!"

Melissa and Courteney will both appear in the latest Scream film with the mom-of-one reprising her role as news reporter Gale Weathers.

Scream followed the character of Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell), a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

Neve and Courteney both return

Courteney, Neve, and David Arquette are the only stars to appear in all five films, with the fifth a direct sequel to number four.

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past," reads the synopsis.

Melissa, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette will all star as newcomers to the franchise.

Courteney shared the new trailer on Tuesday and fans were quick to share their excitement - and terror. "This is terrifying even on my phone in broad daylight," shared friend Matthew Cooke as Poppy Delevingne added: "FULL GOOSEBUMPS!!!"

