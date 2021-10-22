Everything you need to know about A Place in the Sun's new presenter Leah Charles-King We can’t wait to see her in action!

A Place in the Sun has welcomed a new presenter, and we can't wait to welcome TV and radio presenter Leah Charles-King onto the show as one of the property experts showing couples (and us) gorgeous properties overseas! Find out everything you need to know about Leah here…

Leah Charles-King's property expertise

Leah will certainly know what she's talking about! She and her family have been buying, renovating and selling properties in the UK for a long time – and also properties and land in Saint Lucia and Grenada in the Caribbean, gorgeous!

Speaking of joining the show, she said: "I've been watching the show since it began and I feel especially privileged to be working on such an iconic programme."

Leah Charles-King's radio and TV career

Leah originally joined the R&B pop girl band Kleshay in the 90s, where they took part in an Arena tour as the supporting act for Lionel Richie. She also offered backing vocals for the likes of George Michael, Andreas Bocelli and Mary J Blige. She went on to be first ever Black female Continuity Presenter on CITV. In radio, she is the host and producer of Leah CK Drive Time.

Leah Charles-King's experience with bipolar

Leah has been vocal about her battle with the mental health condition and is an ambassador for Bipolar UK. She also has her own platform presenting and producing content on mental health and well-being to normalise the conversation and end the stigma around mental illness. She has also taken part in The One Show's 'Bipolar and Me' report.

Speaking of her mental health, she said: "Landing this dream gig has been life changing for me as nine years ago I was diagnosed with bipolar and I didn’t think I’d work in television again because of the stigma towards mental illness. It proves there is life after diagnosis. My story is one of tenacity and overcoming adversity, and A Place In The Sun has given me a new hope."

When will Leah Charles-King join the show?

Fans can expect to see Leah make her debut in the show in the upcoming new series from 8 November. In her first episode, the star was tasked with helping retired teachers Carrie and Steve find their dream property in the town of Islantilla on Spain’s Costa de la Luz.

