A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman is currently on location in Cyprus filming the upcoming season of the Channel 4 property show and has shared some glamorous pictures.

Jasmine took to Instagram to post pictures of herself looking sun-kissed in a gorgeous green and white wrap dress - and fans are loving it!

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad

The presenter captioned one image: "This is hard work, honest! No fun allowed! #lovemyjob #aplaceinthesun #funinthesun," while captioning a second image: "Golden hour! #nofilter #goldenhour #sunset."

Fans were quick to comment on her beautiful summer dress, with one writing: "Lovely dress," while another asked, "Love your dress, where’s it from?"

Many fans also pointed out Jasmine’s tanned complexion in the photos. One person wrote: "Golden Hour looks good on you!" Another person exclaimed: "Glowing queen!"

Jasmine looked radiant in her summer dress

The TV star also posted a breathtaking photo of a beach in the city of Paphos, captioning the image: "So beautiful! Ever grateful to have a job which takes me to such wonderful places, and to be able to travel safely during these strange times."

Fans took to the comments to express their love for the Mediterranean island. One person wrote: "My all-time favourite place! I love love love Cyprus! My home from home. So jealous enjoy," while another added: "I love Paphos, I've been a couple of times. Have a great time the weather looks fabulous!"

The Channel 4 home improvement show is set to return on 8 November with 15 brand new episodes and a new presenter. The hit series sees property experts help house-hunters find their dream holiday home overseas. The likes of Jasmine Harman, Lee Juggurnauth, Jonnie Irwin and Scarlette Douglas will be returning for the new series.

Jasmine is currently filming in Cyprus for the new series

New property expert, Leah Charles-King, will help retired teachers Carrie and Steve find a gorgeous property in the town of Islantilla on Spain’s Costa de la Luz in her first episode.

