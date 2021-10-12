Melora Hardin has a secret DWTS weapon - and it could help her win It's not all about the dance moves!

Melora Hardin came out on top after a show-stopping performance during Disney week on Dancing with the Stars and in addition to a wonderful dance partner and legion of fans, The Bold Type actress has something else boosting her confidence!

The mom-of-two is pulling off some winning moves on the dancefloor and going from strength to strength as the weeks go by and behind the scenes, Melora has the most wonderful partnership which will go a long way to helping her win the trophy.

Many of Melora's fans may not have thought about her life away from the cameras but she has a very happy, longtime marriage to a man who is her biggest cheerleader in life.

The star shares two children, Rory, 20, and Piper, 16, with her husband, Gildart Jackson, and he is there every step of the way for Melora during this journey.

"He is here as a shoulder to cry on when I get absolutely despondent and exhausted and overwhelmed with, you know, trying to stick my feet in the fire every week," Melora told Us Weekly about her husband of 25 years. "He's going to help me stay in the moment."

Melora has the unwavering support of her husband Gildart

Gildart has often put his own career on the back burner during their relationship to be a stay-at-home dad instead.

The English actor, writer and audiobook narrator said in the past that he reveled in spending so much time with their children and was incredibly proud of Melora for her achievements.

The couple even played husband and wife in The Bold Type in which Gildart supported Melora's editorial powerhouse character.

Melora with her dance partner and her husband too

Just as he has Melora's back, she also has his. Speaking about him, she told US Weekly. "He has this incredible voice. He's wonderful to look at. He's warm and just sort of... you just feel good around him and hearing him and looking at him."

No doubt he's been cheering for her from the audience!

