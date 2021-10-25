Nicky Morris
The BBC’s brand-new six-part comedy-drama The Outlaws starts on Monday night and will see Oscar winner Christopher Walken take on his first lead role in a television series.
WATCH: The trailer for the new comedy-drama The Outlaws
The series, written by Stephen Merchant, co-creator of The Office, follows seven lawbreakers from different walks of life who are thrown together to perform community service. The group are forced to unite when one of their own gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime.
Set in Bristol, the show is "part crime thriller, and part character study - with humour and heart," and features a star-studded cast. Read on to find out who is in the new drama.
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken (Pulp Fiction) plays Frank, a small-time crook in his 70s who, after passing one too many counterfeit cheques, must move back in with the daughter he abandoned decades before, and finish his custodial sentence of community service.
Christopher plays Frank
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant plays sad-sack corporate lawyer Greg, who finds himself performing community service after indulging his loneliness in the wrong car park.
Stephen plays corporate lawyer Greg
Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) plays Gabby, an Insta-celebutante who seems to have it all but has deep-seated issues that land her in community service.
Eleanor plays celebrity Gabby
Rhianne Barreto
Rhianne Barreto (Honour) plays Rani, a high-flying, Oxford-bound student whose serial shoplifting offences finally catch up with her.
Rhianne plays high-flyer Rani
Gamba Cole
Gamba Cole (His House) plays club doorman Christian, the sole carer for his sister who is doing community service while pretending to be someone else.
Gamba plays club doorman Christian
Jess Gunning
Jess Gunning plays Diane, a hyper-confident and seemingly competent Community Payback Supervisor.
Jess plays Community Payback Supervisor Diane
Clare Perkins
Clare Perkins (Eastenders) plays Myrna, a Black Bristol civil rights veteran, who is running from a mistake in her past.
Clare and Darren play Myrna and John
Darren Boyd
Darren Boyd (Spy) plays middle-aged businessman John whose common-sense approach to his sentence and contempt for political correctness places him on a collision course with the other outlaws.
Darren plays John in the new series
