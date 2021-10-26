Dancing with the Stars capped a truly horrifying night of performances with an elimination that surely left several fans with just as horrifying a taste, as Real Housewife and underdog favorite Kenya Moore was sent home.

Kenya and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated by a combination of the judge's scores, audience votes, and a final say by the four on the panel.

The decision came down to a vote between Kenya and Brandon, in their third trip to the bottom, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, with the judges unanimously voting to save Suni and Sasha.

Upon being eliminated, Kenya said: "I just want to say thank you, this has been a dream come true. I have so much respect for you, and to you [motioning to the contestants] I love you all!"

Throughout the competition, the TV personality's journey had been rocky, as she and Brandon were consistently placed in the middle to lower rungs of the scores, even receiving the ire of several fans who felt they were being underrated.

However, after a strong performance in last week's episode, which got them their first set of 9's and led to them being called safe first, in the new episode, they performed an Argentine Tango to The Weeknd's Take My Breath, earning them a 32 out of 40.

Kenya and Brandon became the sixth couple eliminated

The score, unfortunately, ended up putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard of a very strong night which saw several underdogs rise to the top.

The sixth week on the 30th season of the show was themed Horror Night in the wake of Halloween, with the contestants and the judges all truly feeling the inspiration.

The performances were all inspired by specific horror films and TV shows, from The Vampire Diaries to It.

Iman Shumpert and Daniela Karagach, dancing a contemporary routine inspired by Us, were unanimously praised by the judges, with Bruno Tonioli even terming it his "masterpiece performance," leading them to get the highest score of the night, a perfect 40 out of 40.

Kenya was consistently praised by the judges for her fight and passion

Also doing well were JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, getting their second perfect score, and the pairs of Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater plus Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, close behind with a 38 each.

