Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans The Dancing with the Stars judge used his platform for a good cause

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message.

The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.

The three posts read: "Choose to live your life boldly," "Choose to embrace your differences," and: "No one should be bullied or called names for simply being who they are."

Fans were quick to comment on the posts, with one writing: "Well said," alongside a love heart emoji, while another wrote: "So true." A third added: "Thank you for posting Bruno, this will mean a lot to many."

While Bruno is not judging on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, he is still showing his support from afar and keeping up with the show online.

The 65-year-old opened up about Strictly and whether or not he will be back anytime soon during an interview on The One Show last week.

DWTS' Bruno Tonioli shared a heartfelt message with his followers

The star revealed that he would be returning to the UK in 2022 for the Strictly tour, and told former contestant Harry Judd, who was hosting the program alongside Alex Jones, that he was very much looking forward to it.

"Well, I am going to come back, and I am going to be doing the tour! I can't wait to come and see the tour," he said.

"You've done the tour, Harry. It's amazing. You get such a rush of adrenaline," he added. Harry then asked Bruno to give his verdict on this year's Strictly stars, but he was unable to do so as the show is difficult to watch in the United States.

Bruno in his home in LA

"I'm in LA, we don't have BBC One here, I follow it online," Bruno explained. "It would be very inappropriate for me to make any comments."

He added: "They're doing a fantastic job, they're still producing the most beautiful numbers, the judges are doing a great job. It would be very inappropriate to say more."

Bruno has been replaced on Strictly by Anton du Beke

While Bruno is missed on Strictly, Dancing with the Stars viewers are very much enjoying his weekly appearances on the ABC dance show.

