Alex Scott recently celebrated her birthday – and looked super stylish while doing it – and on Tuesday she returned to social media with a stunning selfie.

The Football Focus presenter shared a photo on Instagram, and she looked radiant in the shot, and incredibly glamorous in a comfy black jumper. The star flashed a huge smile at the camera, as she allowed her beautiful hair to flow down her shoulders and her back. Accessorising her look, she opted to go for a ring.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares emotional message for Dan Walker

The star had an inspiring caption for her post, as she wrote: "Stay blessed not stressed."

The star's fans were mostly left speechless by the gorgeous post, mostly commenting with heart-eyed face, heart, flame and even green tick emojis.

One commented: "Absolutely beautiful girl Alex," and another said: "Pretty lady," and others simply called her "beautiful".

Some complimented her "stunning" smile or "beautiful" hair.

She looked beautiful

The former Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans with an insight into her birthday celebrations earlier this week, especially with her show-stopping outfit.

Sharing snapshots on her Instagram page, she stunned fans with her thigh-high boots and sequinned T-shirt dress combination.

The sizzling red-and-black number featured a stitched German Shepherd across the chest, while she added height to her athletic frame with red pleather-heeled boots. Alex styled the party look further with chunky gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag.

"What's up, dog?!" she simply wrote in the caption. Many fans and friends were quick to comment with flame and heart emojis. "Well you certainly don't look ruff...." joked one follower, while another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful." A third post read: "Ok this look is next level."

Alex always has the best fashions

And last week, she dazzled fans as she posed poolside in a stunning orange bikini as she enjoyed a wellness holiday abroad.

"This is my juice one of the day. Med Juice Retreat, resting, recharging, relaxing," she said as she sipped on an orange-coloured drink. She later shared a video of "juice two" and "juice three" and her dinner – a vegetable soup.

During her week away, the 37-year-old also headed out to explore the stunning outdoors and later made the most of the stunning pool.

The gorgeous brunette shared two poolside selfies with her fans, and she looked stunning in a bright orange two-piece.

