Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati teases 'beautiful' moment as she praises co-star Patrick John Fleuger

Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati has teased a "beautiful' moment for fans in Wednesday's episode.

Sharing a picture of herself with co-star Patrick John Fleuger and their stunt doubles, the actress revealed that that sixth episode of season nine would feature a lot of action as she teased: "Paddy's big episode tonight OR IS IT CHRISTIAN'S BIG EPISODE?!'"

But she then shared that "in all seriousness Paddy's work tonight is really beautiful - tune in!"

The hashtags she included praised stunt doubles who make TV shows "better" and tagged the ship name #Burzek which fans have given her character Kim Burgess and Patrick's, Adam Ruzek.

"Omg I'm so so excited!!!! Paddy and you are the best #BurzekForever," commented one fan as another joked: "Messing up my sleep schedule is always worth it for One Chicago."

Marina and Patrick's co-star LaRoyce Hawkins also commented, writing: "I can’t wait and #iLoveBurgess."

Marina shared this picture with Paddy and their stunt doubles

Detective Adam Ruzek and Officer Kim Burgess have been in an off-and-on romance for several years, ending an engagement and deciding ultimately to be friends.

But the pair remain close, and Patrick recently told HELLO! that he views it as "a very different relationship to portray on network TV".

"It's two people who love each other and are trying to find their way, and sometimes they are more intimate than others, but it's a very adult relationship," he shared.

But Patrick acknowledges that at some point the pair have to move forward - whether together or separately - and the actor admitted: "I can't imagine what it would be like if someone else was introduced, if he dated a gal or she started dating a guy.

"I can't imagine that would go over very well with either characters but that's an interesting story device in that situation where they do try to figure out in fast forward."

One Chicago airs Wednesday from 8/7c on NBC

