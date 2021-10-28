Celebs Go Dating: meet the celebrity line-up We can’t wait for the new series!

The popular dating show Celebs Go Dating will be making its highly-anticipated return for its tenth season in 2022 and will see celebrities head to the London-based agency to meet with the experts.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia: What happened to Sam and Coco?

The new series will feature fun new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances for the celebrities to form romantic connections - but who is in the celebrity line-up this year?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen E4's other reality dating show Married at First Sight?

Ulrika Jonsson

TV Presenter and Columnist Ulrika will be joining the tenth season of the show. You may recognise her from shows such as Gladiators and Shooting Stars. More recently, she was a contestant on the 2021 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

On joining the reality show, Ulrika said: "Three years ago I got divorced, I hadn’t anticipated being single at my age. I’m enjoying it but I look forward to working with Anna and Paul, I’m sure they will have me back on track to finding love in no time."

Ulrika is a television presenter

Abz Love

Abz is a rapper and singer who performed in the boyband Five before appearing on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and The Big Reunion.

Abz split from his fiancée Vicky Fallon in 2017 and is now looking for love on the show. He said: "I’m hyped! I’m so happy to be part of the process, part of the programme, it's a great show – it’s real out here! Real dating and I need all the love I can get right now."

Abz is a rapper and singer

Chloe Brockett

TOWIE star Chloe Brockett will also be joining the line-up this year. The TOWIE queen previously dated Love Island winner Jack Fincham but is now ready to find love on the E4 programme.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia: which couples are still together?

MORE: MAFS UK real-life wedding costs revealed – and they're so unexpected

On joining this year’s series, she said: "I can’t believe I am actually joining the Celebs Go Dating agency, I'm so excited. I would like someone who I can make lovely memories with. I can’t wait to work with Anna and Paul and see what advice they give me; they are so wise!"

Chloe is a TOWIE star

Miles Nazaire

Miles is a Made and Chelsea fan favourite who has been on the show since 2018. He also runs his own Youtube channel called Extra Miles where he talks about lifestyle, fitness, food.

Miles is looking forward to joining the dating show, telling Channel 4: "I’m nervous but excited. I’m going to really enjoy the experience, as I’ve never had anyone have control of my dating. I’m excited to see what happens when someone else decides who I date."

Miles is a Made in Chelsea star

Nikita Jasmine

Nikita is best-known for taking part in the 2021 series of Married at First Sight UK, where she was removed from the show for "unacceptable" behaviour.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK: fans in tears watching episode two as show introduces first gay couple

"I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to join the agency and have the agents help me find love," said Nikita on joining the E4 dating show. "I have learnt a lot about myself in recent months, but I know I still have a long way to go. I want guys to understand that even though I am loud, I do have a super soft centre and I hope the agents can help me do this!"

Nikita was in the 2021 series of Married at First Sight UK

Ryan-Mark Parsons

Ryan-Mark is a columnist and commentator who appeared on the 2019 series of The Apprentice and has featured in viral and controversial debates on Good Morning Britain and GB News.

"I’ve been so hopeless in love, I’ve tried everything - I've tried the dating apps, I’ve tried meeting people in person – it just hasn’t worked," said Ryan-Mark. "I really need the dating experts to help me out. I’m so glad the agency doors are back open for this series."

Ryan-Mark is a columnist and commentator

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.