Meet NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's family The TV star is a father of four

LL Cool J has been keeping NCIS: Los Angeles fans entertained as the beloved Sam Hanna for over a decade.

MORE: How did NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J get his name?

But away from the show, he can be found at home in LA with his wife and two youngest daughters. Want to know more about his family? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Harmon reflects on his favourite NCIS moment

LL Cool J, real name James Todd Smith, has been married to his wife Simone I. Smith since 1995. The two met when LL was a young rapper and dated for eight years before they married. This year they will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

LL Cool J and wife Simone I. Smith

MORE: NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

MORE: Everything you need to know about NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's wife

LL and Simone share four grown-up children together - son Najee, 31, and daughters Italia, 30, Samaria, 25, and Nina, 20

Najee, the couple’s only son, is a photographer and is the spitting image of LL. Speaking to Oprah about his famous father, he said from an early age his dad taught him he can do anything he wants if he puts his mind to it.

LL Cool J and his wife and two eldest children

Eldest daughter Italia is a certified real estate agent working in New York. She is also a mother of two, having tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Lamar Cardinez, making LL a grandfather too!

MORE: Inside NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's childhood

Samaria, LL and Simone’s third child, owns a vintage denim label in Los Angeles named Samaria Leah. Youngest sibling Nina has decided to follow in her famous dad's footsteps and is an aspiring R&B singer.

She released her first single titled Call Me under the name Nina-Symone in 2019, and the song has since racked up over 500,000 views on YouTube.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.