Will there be a series two of The Long Call? The drama was based on Ann Cleeves' novel

The Long Call gained plenty of attention when it aired over four consecutive nights last week. The drama, which starred Ben Aldridge as detective Matthew Venn and Pearl Mackie as DS Jen Rafferty, was based on the Ann Cleeves novel of the same name.

Ann is also responsible for penning Vera and Shetland, so it's no wonder the four-part show was so popular. Given the murder-mystery was well-received by viewers and critics alike, many are wondering whether the mini-series will return for more episodes in the future. Here's everything we know about a potential second season for The Long Call…

Will there be a series two of The Long Call?

ITV are yet to formally announce whether a series two of The Long Call is happening. Although, given the popularity of the show, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if more episodes were commissioned by the broadcaster.

In addition, there is also another book in Ann Cleeves' collection involving the character detective Matthew Venn, The Heron's Cry, meaning there's material out there for script writers to work with.

Fans can expect to see Ben Alridge in series two if it happens

Fans have naturally been wanting a series two. One person wrote on social media following the final episodes, which aired on Thursday: "Can we somehow please have an @AnnCleeves universe crossover with #Vera and Jimmy and Matthew solving a crime together #Shetland #TheLongCall."

Another said: "It's brilliant that we get at least two series of #Shetland and hopefully #TheLongCall will run and run with two great actors leading both."

Anita Dobson blew fans away with her performance

Who would star in The Long Call?

If The Long Call does return, it's likely that Ben Aldridge would return as Matthew Venn. And while we're hoping that Pearl Mackie and Dylan Edwards would also return, we're intrigued to see who would be joining the line-up to form the stars of a brand new case.

How did The Long Call end?

The Long Call focused on the death of Simon Walden and in the finale, the detectives discovered it was in fact Grace, who was played by Anita Dobson, who was responsible for his death. It transpired that Grace had killed him after being convinced to do so by her abusive husband.

Pearl Mackie played DS Jen Rafferty

Ann's second book in this series once again focuses on Matthew, who explores a new case. Following the death of Matthew's friend, Dr Nigel Yeo, the detective finds himself "treading carefully through the lies that fester at the heart of his community and a case that is dangerously close to home."

