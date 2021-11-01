The Larkins: viewers spot major blunder in fourth episode

The fourth episode of the ITV comedy-drama The Larkins aired on Sunday night and viewers have taken to Twitter to point out a major blunder.

Fans of the show noticed that the seasons changed within the space of one episode, with bluebells blooming and strawberries growing at the same time rather than in spring and summer respectively.

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's The Larkins

One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "Trying to work out how strawberries were being gathered outside in #TheLarkins one minute. Next, they were in a bluebell wood. Bluebells are out in April/May. Strawberries in July/August," while another added: "#TheLarkins bad continuity, bluebells are not out as the same time as strawberry picking."

A third person wrote: "One minute the daffodils are out and the next they are picking strawberries. Not sure if it’s climate change or continuity issues. #TheLarkins," while another commented: "#TheLarkins strawberry picking in bluebell season!"

The continuity error even caught the attention of Last Tango in Halifax actor Tony Gardner, who seemed to enjoy the combination of seasons. He tweeted: "Loved The Larkins tonight. My favourite bit was when they picked strawberries at (wait for it) the SAME TIME AS THE BLUEBELLS WERE OUT! Amazing stuff. Thank you! #The Larkins."

Fans of the show noticed a continuity error

While some viewers were irritated by the blunder, most took to social media to praise the most recent episode. One person wrote: "Once again #TheLarkins is a fun, funny and entertaining watch. Lovely Sunday night entertainment," while another added: "I have to say I look forward to Sunday night tv with #TheLarkins."

Many viewers also commented on Bradley Walsh’s performance in the series. One person tweeted: "I’m really enjoying #TheLarkins on @ITV each Sunday. I was a big fan of #TheDarlingBudsOfMay. @BradleyWalsh is the new Pop for me,’ while another added: "Bradley Walsh's acting range is fantastic. From Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who to Bradley Walsh in #TheLarkins. He's got it all."

