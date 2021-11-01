Angela Black: viewers divided after latest episode

The fourth episode of ITV’s gripping psychological drama Angela Black aired on Sunday night. And while most viewers are enjoying the new series, some are taking issue with the show’s representation of mental health units.

MORE: Angela Black: viewers are saying the same thing after third episode

The most recent episode sees Angela (Joanne Froggatt) in a women’s mental health unit, which she was admitted to at the end of episode three. Viewers of the show took to Twitter to comment on the "unrealistic" portrayal of mental health facilities. One person wrote: "Let me assure anyone that’s watching #AngelaBlack that no mental health unit in Great Britain looks even remotely like the one portrayed on the programme, far from it, VERY far from it," while another added: "All the one to ones with the psychiatrist on an acute mental health unit, pure fiction #AngelaBlack."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with ITV's other gripping drama The Long Call?

Despite enjoying the thrilling episode, one viewer also commented on the scenes: "The psychiatry scenes and ward were unrealistic, but still, it is annoyingly compelling. Methinks the tables are about to turn! #AngelaBlack."

MORE: How many episodes are there in Angela Black?

MORE: The Larkins: viewers spot major blunder in fourth episode

The episode even caught the attention of investigative journalist and former police officer, Mark Williams-Thomas, who is best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in the 2012 documentary The Other Side of Jimmy Savile. He took to Twitter, writing: "Disappointing storyline of #AngelaBlack - it is much harder to get sectioned. I worry this is not helpful to people who suffer mental health issues."

Joanne stars as Angela in the ITV thriller

While some viewers took issue with the representation of mental health wards, others praised the compelling plot. One person wrote: "Loving #AngelaBlack. A very deep storyline addressing lots of issues in today’s world," while another added, "This show is insane! Fantastic stuff! I’m gripped by each episode! Saying that, Joanne Froggatt is always amazing!!!"

One person also praised ITV for highlighting the dangers of coercive abuse, writing: "Wow what a fantastic, powerful & sometimes difficult watch #AngelaBlack was. Coercive behaviour by Oliver. Is Ed real or not? Is Angela a victim psychotic mad or evil? Well done to @ITV for making a drama that highlights the issues of not just domestic abuse but also coercive abuse."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.