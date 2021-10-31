Meet Sabrina Bartlett, the breakout star of The Larkins You may recognise her from another hit drama series

ITV’s new comedy-drama The Larkins has been a big hit with viewers who are enjoying the heart-warming series that follows the working-class Larkin family in the Kent countryside.

MORE: The Larkins: where was it filmed?

But while the show boasts a number of familiar faces such as Bradley Walsh and Peter Davison, viewers are wondering why they recognise Sabrina Bartlett, who plays Mariette Larkin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's The Larkins

Who is Sabrina Bartlett?

Sabrina Bartlett is an English actress, best known for her work in various historical and period dramas.

The 30-year-old trained at the Guildford School of Acting before landing minor roles in programmes such as Holby City and Doctor Who. The actress got her big break soon after, however, when she starred in BBC One’s war drama The Passing Bells.

You might recognise Sabrina from Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton where she plays captivating opera singer Siena Rosso. The Hammersmith-born actress also starred in ITV’s drama Victoria where she played Abigail Turner, a seamstress in the Queen’s staff, as well as appearing in another historical series, Knightfall, where she played Princess Isabella, the youngest daughter of King Philip IV of France.

MORE: The Larkins: viewers divided after third episode

MORE: Viewers spot amusing filming detail in The Larkins

As well as this, Sabrina has featured in dramas such as Da Vinci's Demons and Poldark, playing the recurring roles of Sophia and Keren Smith respectively, and even had a brief stint in HBO’s Game of Thrones, playing a member of the House Frey in the season sixth finale.

Sabrina has previously starred in shows such as Bridgerton

Who does Sabrina play in The Larkins?

Sabrina plays Mariette, the beautiful eldest daughter of Pop and Ma Larkin, who despite having the attention of two young suitors, plans to leave the quiet Kentish village in search of more exciting adventures.

Speaking about her role to Express.co.uk, Sabrina revealed that she hadn’t seen the original series from the 1990s. She said: "I must confess that I hadn't seen Darling Buds of May, obviously it was something I had heard of. But in auditioning for the part I approached it that I didn't look at the series, I didn't look at any photos."

MORE: Sandra Bullock's new Netflix film The Unforgiveable is a remake of ITV drama – have you seen it?

Sabrina plays Mariette Larkin in the ITV comedy-drama

She continued: "I just wanted to read it and have my own interpretation of the character in terms of the way she came across. And especially with Simon's [Nye] writing, the idea we are looking at this character now, in this time. It's something I think at some point I would love to go back and revisit."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.