Dancing with the Stars really took a turn for the competitive as the judges start splitting hairs with Mike "The Miz" Mizanin being sent home after the latest episode.

MORE: Kenya Moore eliminated as Dancing with the Stars caps horror night

Mike and his professional partner, Witney Carson, were eliminated by a combination of the judge's scores, audience votes, and a final vote between the four on the panel.

The decision came down to a shocking bottom two between Mike and Witney and season-long frontrunners JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, with the judges unanimously saving the latter pair after expressing their shock at seeing them there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

Upon being eliminated, Mike said: "I'm honored to be on this dancefloor," as his co-contestants and judges cheered him on.

Throughout the competition, Mike and Witney became huge fan favorites for their dedication and growth, along with bringing some sense of humor and life to their performances and packages.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert debut brand new transformations you'd never see coming

In the new episode, the couple performed a foxtrot to Radio Ga Ga. The judges felt that Mike was still a little stiff, and scored them a 32, the lowest of the night.

Mike and Witney went up against the season's frontrunners in the bottom two

The show's seventh week was themed after the band Queen and all the contestants performed to the legendary band's music, from Another One Bites the Dust to Body Language.

MORE: JoJo Siwa displays painful injury as she's supported by DWTS partner Jenna Johnson

MORE: DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

The second half of the episode introduced a new element, the relay, where pairs were split into groups of three to compete against each other in a relay performance, each dancing to the same song and style.

The judges gave an additional point to the couple they liked best, with Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke tying with Iman Shumpert and Daniela Karagach in the jive relay, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev clinching the tightly contested viennese waltz group, and Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy sweeping the foxtrot relay.

The duo became crowd favorites for their dedicated and spirited performances

Olivia and Val's relay routine helped catapult them to the top of the leaderboard, after being praised for their first performance of Fat Bottomed Girls, giving them a cumulative score of 42 out of a possible 44.

Also doing well, despite their bottom placement, were JoJo and Jenna, getting a 39, as well as Melora and Artem and Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, each with a 38.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.