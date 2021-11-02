Joanne Froggatt is currently wowing audiences with her portrayal as titular character in ITV's thriller series, Angela Black, and it seems the actress is keen to answer any fans' questions about the show.

Following episode four, which aired on Sunday, one fan picked up on a moment in one scene where an actor "swatted" a spider and tweeted the Downton Abbey star directly, saying: "@JoFroggatt Just catching up on 'Angela Black' and enjoying it very much but please tell me the actor didn't really swat the spider on the ceiling? #animallover."

The actress then responded to the fan's concern, assuring him: "No, he didn't" followed by a smiley-faced emoji.

Angela Black has been receiving a generally positive response from viewers and critics, but it seems the most recent instalment in the six-part series left some divided in their verdict.

Episode four saw Angela in a women's mental health unit, which she was admitted to at the end of episode three.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to comment on the "unrealistic" portrayal of mental health facilities. One person said: "Let me assure anyone that’s watching #AngelaBlack that no mental health unit in Great Britain looks even remotely like the one portrayed on the programme, far from it, VERY far from it."

Joanne Froggatt as Angela Black

Another added: "The psychiatry scenes and ward were unrealistic, but still, it is annoyingly compelling. Methinks the tables are about to turn! #AngelaBlack."

The programme has been praised for highlighting the real and devastating effects of domestic violence. Joanne also opened up about her part in the show, admitting that she enjoys playing characters that can be a "challenge."

Speaking to HELLO! and other press prior to episode one, she said: "I am drawn to those roles because they're incredible stories and incredibly challenging as an actor. To be offered the opportunity to show great emotional range and really get into the psychology of a character, is what you do it for.

