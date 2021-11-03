Alex Scott reveals major career change with BBC show 

Alex Scott is set to present new BBC Quiz show The Tournament where contestants play a series of exciting tug-of-war quiz matches in an attempt to knock their components out of the game and steal their cash.

The new daytime show is a brand new quiz format that will see eight players battle each other on the "Tournament Run", where they will compete in quiz matches until one player makes it to the end. The final contestant will then have the chance to double their money on the "Golden Run".

While this won’t be the former professional footballer’s first time presenting, it will be her first time fronting a quiz show. In an official statement, Alex said: "I’m hoping viewers will love the high energy it brings and watching all the fantastic contestants battle their way through the competition. It’s a show full of strategy and risk, where favourites can be overthrown and underdogs can end up top dog!"

Despite ultimately loving the experience, Alex was hesitant about accepting the new presenting gig. She said: "At first, I was apprehensive because it’s new territory for me, but I love a challenge as a broadcaster. This opportunity meant I could really be ‘me’, show my personality and explore a new role - and that really excited me! It was one of those professional occasions where you must listen to the information you’re being given, seek the advice from the team around you and make a decision, and I’m so glad I went for it."

Alex Scott will host the new daytime quiz show The Tournament

The football pundit also revealed that there are some funny moments to look out for in the upcoming series. She said: "There was a funny moment in every single episode. I have really enjoyed listening to people’s battle cries, thinking they’re going to win and then lose."

The Tournament will air on BBC One on weekdays at 2.15 pm, from 8 November.

