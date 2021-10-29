Alex Scott proved her fashion icon status as she presented coverage of the UEFA Women's Euros draw in the most gorgeous diamond-encrusted gown.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Alex Scott's family

The Football Focus presenter looked gorgeous in a deep-blue gown that perfectly hugged her figure. But the most eye-catching piece of the garment was the dozens of diamonds encrusted on it, and all in the same striking pattern. Alex shared five glimpses of her stunning outfit, including an outtake where she giggled while she was out of focus. Another shot saw her posing up a storm by a brick wall in the exquisite outfit and a different one saw her behind the camera with co-presenter Gabby Logan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares emotional message as she's named new host of Football Focus

"@uefawomenseuro draw," she wrote alongside two trophy emojis. "Back to business, back to work and an honour to host the draw alongside @gabbylogan last night.

MORE: Alex Scott looks radiant in stunning selfie following birthday celebrations

SEE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Scott, Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, more

"Next summer's tournament is gonna be BIG, don't miss out, apply for those tickets now."

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when Alex shared the show-stopping pictures as many took to the comments to enthuse about how "beautiful" she looked.

"You were on fire yesterday Alex," complimented another, alongside several heart and flame emojis, while a third added: "Absolutely breathtaking."

Alex was breathtaking in the gown

A fourth commented: "Great to see this on bbc 1 and with great hosts you look beautiful as ever Alex."

MORE: Alex Scott causes a stir with thigh-high boots and sequinned T-shirt dress on 37th birthday

READ: Alex Scott poses poolside in stunning orange bikini during juice retreat

The UEFA Women's Euro tournament will take place in 2022, after being delayed from 2021. England is due to host the tournament, which will be the second held under its current format of featuring 16 teams.

At the draw, held on Wednesday night, it was revealed that the English women's team, for which Alex used to play for, will be facing Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in the group stage.

The star always has the best fashions

Alex's fashion always catches our eyes, most recently including a jaw-dropping mesh dress that she wore when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The 37-year-old looked sensational in the midi mesh dress that featured a stunning jewel detailing, which could have resembled reptilian scales.

Another photo showed the dress hugging the presenter's curves, as she held a small glass of a beverage. Underneath the dress, Alex had opted for all-black garments, and she added some black open-toe shoes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.