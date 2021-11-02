Alex Scott always leaves us speechless with her divine looks, but on Monday the Football Focus presenter turned heads with some stunning makeup.

The 37-year-old was appearing on the cover of Stylist Magazine and she looked like a princess with some stunning golden lips, eyelashes and eyeliner. It wasn't just her makeup that followed this gold motif, as the former footballer also had some statement gold, acrylic nails. Although the magazine cover didn't feature her outfit, in behind-the-scenes clips she styled out a gorgeous strapless black dress, and she also donned a white gown while the shoot went on.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message as she's named host of Football Focus

In the caption, she wrote: "@stylistmagazine covergirl. Up close and personal both in photos and chat."

She then joked: "Thank you @stylistmagazine for having me grace your cover - I swear I still have sprinkles of gold on me, it's not coming off."

She finished the caption by thanking the "glam squad" including hair stylist Michelle Sultan, who enthused: "GOLDEN BROWN."

Fans were blown away by the stunning shots, with one stating: "You look awesome," and another said: "Isn't Alex gorgeous, absolutely stunning."

Alex looked as flawless as ever

Plenty of others called the star "stunning" while several were left speechless and commented with flame emojis.

Alex had wowed fans at the Pride of Britain awards on Saturday night in a beautiful diamond-encrusted gown.

The One Show presenter took to Instagram to share details of her all-black ensemble, which featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, embellished bust and a daring thigh split.

Complimenting her gym-honed figure, the beautiful number from Dalore Couture fit Alex like a glove, cinching in at the waist with a crystal-encrusted belt.

The presenter always looks flawless

And no red carpet look is complete without a dramatic hairstyle, of which Alex rocked her raven hair in a sleek ponytail that fell past her waistline. The former Strictly star brought the glamour with a seriously luxe makeup look, sporting a statement smokey eye, large false lashes and glowy contour.

Posing for a series of photos shared to her social media account, Alex penned: "A very special evening required a very special dress.

"I can't thank you enough @dalore_london for creating this beautiful design for me and allowing me to be the 1st to wear one of your creations…"

