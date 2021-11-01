Viewers are saying the same thing about Succession season three episode three: The Disruption How incredible is Jeremy Strong?

Succession season three episode three, The Disruption, aired in the UK on Monday night, and it's fair to say viewers were saying the same thing about Kendall Roy in the dramatic episode – which we broke down in our weekly HELLO! Insider.

The episode saw Kendall become obsessed with his image, both the good and the bad, as his siblings decide to side with their father instead of him, leading to Shiv releasing a cruel statement to the press condemning his character.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "The subtleties in Jeremy Strong's performance just take him to the next galaxy in terms of talent. One minute Kendall is absolutely broken by Shiv's words & then he gives us a slight smile as the FBI raids Waystar. It's a thrilling experience to watch him."

Kendall becomes obsessed with public opinion in episode three

Another added: "Seeing him swagger with newfound self-possession one minute, then return to his somewhat battered, unsure self the next without saying anything was riveting. I could almost see his thoughts exploding," while a third tweeted: "Jeremy Strong slowly reverting back to season two facial emotions. What an actor man."

Shiv and Kendall's relationship is at an all-time low

Speaking about why Shiv's comments would have such a profound effect on him, another person added: "He's not a killer. He's hyper vulnerable despite this power play. He absorbs everything and internalises everything and his addiction is a great shame to him and Shiv knew it. She went for his weakest point."

