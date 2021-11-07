Close to me: everything you need to know - cast, filming locations and more Find out about Channel 4's new thriller

The brand-new Channel 4 thriller Close to Me starts on Sunday night and will see Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston star in the domestic drama.

The series follows Jo, played by Connie, a woman who seems to have it all but loses a year of her memory after suffering a fall. The drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Amanda Reynolds.

The official synopsis describes Jo’s trauma after waking up in hospital. It reads: "As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Speaking about the show, Christopher said the drama reverses typical gender roles, which makes for an interesting watch. He said: "This show had a lovely reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas. This was very refreshing."

Who is in the cast?

Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) plays the lead role of Jo Harding, a mother-of-two who works as a translator. Playing her devoted husband Rob is Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), who conceals some events from the past year following his wife’s fall.

Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston play Jo and Rob

Also in the cast is Tom Taylor, who plays the couple’s son Finn, and Rosy McEwan, who plays their daughter Sash. Killing Eve’s Susan Lynch plays Jo’s best friend, Cathy, while Line of Duty’s Leanne Best plays Jo’s co-worker Anna.

Speaking about her character to Channel 4, Connie said: "From the beginning, Jo was this character where you thought you knew what type of person she was – married, kids, happy – then because of her brain injury, she becomes completely unpredictable."

Killing Eve’s Susan Lynch plays Jo’s best friend, Cathy

Where was the series filmed?

The new thriller was filmed mostly in Hastings and along the south coast. But locations in Hertfordshire and Eastbourne were also used during the show’s filming in 2020.

