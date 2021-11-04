Did you know Victoria Coren Mitchell has a famous brother? He is an outspoken journalist

Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts one of our favourite quiz shows Only Connect and has recently competed on the popular comedic game show Taskmaster, which is currently airing on Channel 4 - but did you know that she has a famous brother?

Victoria’s older brother is Giles Coren, who is a columnist, food writer, and television and radio presenter. As well as being a restaurant critic for The Times and a columnist for Time Out, Giles has made several television appearances and hosts a weekly radio programme for Times Radio.

You may recognise him from shows like Gordon Ramsay’s The F-Word, which he regularly appeared on as a correspondent in 2005, or the BBC’s documentary series The Supersizers…. in which he and comedian Sue Perkins lived on week-long historical diets such as those from the Edwardian, Ancient Roman and Medieval period.

More recently, he fronted a one-off documentary called My Failed Novel for Sky Arts, hosted four-part primetime gameshow 500 Questions and presented Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby alongside Monica Galetti.

Giles has also written two non-fiction books: the first, Anger Management (For Beginners), which was published in 2010 and his second, How To Eat Out, which was published in 2012.

Giles shares a podcast with his wife Esther

The presenter is married to Esther Walker, a journalist, author and food blogger, with whom he shares a column in The Times called "Staying in with the Corens". During lockdown, the pair wrote about their experience in quarantine. The couple also share a podcast together, Grant Coren Has No Idea, in which the two discuss the news stories of the week.

Giles spoke to Habitat about the couple’s domestic life, saying: "Really my wife ought to own the kitchen. She, after all, designed it. I’ve always been keen on cooking but I take her out for dinner, and she cooks for me. That’s really the deal."

Giles and Esther have been married since 2010

The couple, who live in London, share two children Kitty and Sam.

As well as being a radio and television presenter, Giles is also known for being an outspoken journalist and has found himself in the centre of a few controversies over the years.

